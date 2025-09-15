Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Has $609,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $241.72 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.47 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $272.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,558,090 shares of company stock worth $612,638,693 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.02.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

