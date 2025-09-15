Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Invests $232,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $64.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -535.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

