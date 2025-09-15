JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE Stock Holdings Boosted by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 726,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,725 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $51,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $73.07 on Monday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $73.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of -1.00.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

