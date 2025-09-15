Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $92.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.59. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $92.89.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

