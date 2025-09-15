Webster Bank N. A. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 28,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 428.5% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 250,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $71.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

