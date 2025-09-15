MRA Advisory Group Makes New $10.79 Million Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 212,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 5.1% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,764 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.65 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

