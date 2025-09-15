Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,470 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,943,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,928,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,793,000 after purchasing an additional 789,737 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,370,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,639,000 after purchasing an additional 426,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 557,273 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

