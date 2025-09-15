Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF $GSY

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSY. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,317,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,292,000 after purchasing an additional 741,703 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,031,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,708,000 after buying an additional 247,257 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 286,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 223,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,964,000 after buying an additional 131,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 780,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after buying an additional 83,987 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

