Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Post by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Post by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its stake in Post by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Post by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Post by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.53 per share, with a total value of $3,943,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,334,667 shares in the company, valued at $474,776,076.51. This represents a 0.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on POST shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on POST

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $105.09 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day moving average is $110.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Post announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 29th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

