Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 5,415 Shares of Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 27,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 14,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Barclays cut their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Melius began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $35.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $35.72. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

