Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 205,837 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,837 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.93 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

