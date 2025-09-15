Atwood & Palmer Inc. Invests $86,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,444,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.43 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

