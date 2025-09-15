Fiserv, Inc. $FI Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.0% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $134.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $174.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.22 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens cut their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.