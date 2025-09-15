First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF $FV Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.15% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 36,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.
FV stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $63.09.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
