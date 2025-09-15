Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF $EFAV

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 109.7% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,660.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $85.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $69.19 and a 52 week high of $85.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

