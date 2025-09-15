Next Level Private LLC Acquires 9,445 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,456 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for about 0.9% of Next Level Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,660,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,590,333,000 after buying an additional 55,576,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,053,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,404,741,000 after buying an additional 10,947,527 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6,915.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,078,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,253,000 after buying an additional 48,378,444 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,642,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,460,000 after buying an additional 5,295,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $123,147,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:F opened at $11.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

