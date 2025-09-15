Next Level Private LLC Sells 372 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Next Level Private LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. St. Clair Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,175,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $119.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $119.29.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

