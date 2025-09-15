Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Bank of America by 45.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960,086 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,449,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,092,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,504 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,979,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4,414.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,654,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of BAC stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $374.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $50.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. This represents a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Phillip Securities cut Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.