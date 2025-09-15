Head to Head Survey: Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) & American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM)

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) and American Lithium Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and American Lithium Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 30.37% 38.08% 18.88% American Lithium Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Southern Copper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 3 4 0 0 1.57 American Lithium Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern Copper and American Lithium Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Southern Copper currently has a consensus target price of $93.60, indicating a potential downside of 11.88%. Given Southern Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than American Lithium Minerals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern Copper and American Lithium Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $11.43 billion 7.47 $3.38 billion $4.57 23.24 American Lithium Minerals $90,000.00 25.96 N/A N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Southern Copper has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium Minerals has a beta of -2.43, meaning that its share price is 343% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern Copper beats American Lithium Minerals on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and two operating SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 156,818 hectares and 502,688 hectares of concessions in Peru and Mexico; and 168,200 hectares and 28,453 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina and Chile. Southern Copper Corporation was incorporated in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

About American Lithium Minerals

(Get Free Report)

American Lithium Minerals, Inc., engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property. It also holds interest in Silver Peak Lithium, a claystone lithium prospect comprising 24 lode mining claims located in Esmeralda County; and West End Lithium property that comprises 24 lode mining claims located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Nugget Resources Inc. and changed its name to American Lithium Minerals, Inc. in March 2009. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada..

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.