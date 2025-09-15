Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $315,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 245,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $173.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

