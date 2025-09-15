Head to Head Comparison: Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) and DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT)

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) and DeFi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Upexi shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Upexi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Upexi alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and DeFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -135.86% -535.19% -122.94% DeFi Technologies 43.38% 137.53% 9.79%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $26.00 million 15.31 -$23.66 million N/A N/A DeFi Technologies $40.30 million 20.54 -$28.49 million $0.09 27.22

This table compares Upexi and DeFi Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Upexi has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DeFi Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Upexi has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DeFi Technologies has a beta of 3.89, suggesting that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Upexi and DeFi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 1 1 3.50 DeFi Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Upexi currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.29%. DeFi Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 155.10%. Given DeFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DeFi Technologies is more favorable than Upexi.

Summary

DeFi Technologies beats Upexi on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

(Get Free Report)

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About DeFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DeFi Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.