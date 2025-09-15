Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,162 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,178.62. The trade was a 22.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $24.94 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a P/E/G ratio of 78.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.05%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

