Bank of America Corporation $BAC Holdings Lowered by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Baird R W downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

BAC stock opened at $50.60 on Monday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

