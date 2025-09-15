Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Apella Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $131,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 150,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $324.31 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $325.20. The company has a market capitalization of $531.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.85 and its 200 day moving average is $292.76.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

