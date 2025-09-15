SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 205,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,747 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 644,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 111,754 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 773,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,622,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SPAB stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.40. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $26.34.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.