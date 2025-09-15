Bard Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.0% during the first quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,606 shares of company stock worth $51,999,662 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of TSLA opened at $395.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 228.87, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.