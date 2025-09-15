Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 2,092 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,283,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AVGO opened at $359.87 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.50.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total value of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 850,112 shares valued at $234,654,209. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.