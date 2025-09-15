Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 1,606 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises 1.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,854,000. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 509,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,473,000 after purchasing an additional 236,733 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.1%
KMB stock opened at $127.99 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average is $134.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
