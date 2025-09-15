Adams Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,030 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co of the South grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 29,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

