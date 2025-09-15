Avity Investment Management Inc. Purchases 96,857 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,857 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up approximately 2.3% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $31,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 51.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $234,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 717,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,854,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $400,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.12.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $61.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.11.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

