Rise Advisors LLC Sells 314 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Rise Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in PPG Industries by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $110.79 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.78 and a 200 day moving average of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

