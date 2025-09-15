Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Stock Holdings Lessened by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lowered its position in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,649,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 45.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $97.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.93. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.71%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

