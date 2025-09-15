Avity Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.07.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $696.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $693.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $337.15 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%.The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

