Avity Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,025 DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Avity Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 price target on DraftKings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.12.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $5,000,092.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 512,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,262,013.97. This represents a 17.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,190,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,760,995.70. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 816,662 shares of company stock worth $35,460,274 in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.73.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

