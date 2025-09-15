Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $88.94 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $89.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average is $83.56.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
