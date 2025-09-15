Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF $USXF

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,159,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,174,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 94,960 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 465,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 88,667 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 501,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 312,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $56.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.14.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.