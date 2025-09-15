Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 4.4% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $11,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $404,288,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 22,475.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,261,000 after buying an additional 811,797 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,139,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 620,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,839,000 after buying an additional 504,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,417,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,427,129,000 after buying an additional 407,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $382.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $424.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.66 and its 200-day moving average is $335.35.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.18.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

