Davis Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Davis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DUK stock opened at $121.96 on Monday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.19.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.62.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

