Siebert Williams Shank Begins Coverage on CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

Research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised shares of CNX Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $31.64.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNX

CNX Resources Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNX opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,868,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.