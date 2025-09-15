Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Source Capital, Inc. $SOR

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Source Capital worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOR. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Source Capital by 10.8% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Source Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Source Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Source Capital in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Source Capital by 47.4% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Source Capital Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $45.06 on Monday. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

Source Capital Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a $0.2083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%.

(Free Report)

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.