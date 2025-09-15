SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF $ULST is PTM Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

PTM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 248.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434,896 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises 16.3% of PTM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PTM Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.15% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $24,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 20,930 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $40.82.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

