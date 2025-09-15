Corepath Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,823 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 1.1% of Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,807,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,527,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $361.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.59. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $362.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

