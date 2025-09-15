Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV Stock Position Reduced by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,731 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $17,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vannoy Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $44.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

