Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in PayPal were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.89 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

