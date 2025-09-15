Ransom Advisory Ltd Sells 150 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Ransom Advisory Ltd lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,147 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 57,453 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,688 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $73.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

