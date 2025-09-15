Arlington Trust Co LLC Sells 5,525 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Arlington Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $96.41 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.2498 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.