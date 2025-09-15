Ransom Advisory Ltd Has $46,000 Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Ransom Advisory Ltd reduced its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 3.3% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE TTE opened at $61.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $69.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%.The business had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. Research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 454.0%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.