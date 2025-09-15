Davis Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $255.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.81 and a 200 day moving average of $216.72. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $256.51.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

