Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Has $386,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

CGGO stock opened at $33.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

