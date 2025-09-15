Ransom Advisory Ltd Has $497,000 Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Ransom Advisory Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $190.07 on Monday. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Danaher

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.